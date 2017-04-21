Champions League Reaction: Juventus draw Monaco, but can they win the Treble?

Juventus face Monaco in the Champions League semi-final, with one thing in mind: winning the Treble. The dream to take home the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League all in one season is at hand.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men went close to winning it all only two years ago, and now have Monaco on their way to the Champions League final in Cardiff. Winning the ‘Triplete’ is doable like never before: can the Bianconeri make it to Cardiff and win the Champions League?

Monaco are young and fresh, but shouldn’t be a worry, in front of Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at the back, and Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain up front.

The Bianconeri have everything to go all the way, and even if the pressure to lose it all is on Juve, come the June 3, the Old Lady could be celebrating a historical achievement: the Triplete.