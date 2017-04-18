Chelsea boss could reunite with Roma midfielder at Inter

Daniele De Rossi’s contract talks with Roma have reportedly stalled, opening the door for the midfielder to reunite with Antonio Conte at Inter this summer.

Despite spending his entire career with the Lupi, the 33-year-old could be set for a new club given he has not signed a contract extension despite his deal expiring in the summer.

As a result, several top sides have shown interest in De Rossi, with calciomercato.com suggesting Inter could entice him to Milan by bringing in Conte from Chelsea.

The Nerazzurri are expected to move on from current coach Stefano Pioli this summer, and the former Italy boss is a top target to take over at the Studio Giuseppe Meazza.

While the prevailing sentiment is De Rossi would prefer to join a foreign club rather than another Italian team, Conte joining Inter would certainly catch the 33-year-old’s attention, as the two had a great relationship while working with the Italian national team from 2014 to 2016.

De Rossi has made 554 appearances for Roma in all competitions since his debut in 2001.

