Chelsea join race for Lazio star

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continues to attract interest from Europe’s top sides, with Chelsea the latest outfit linked with a move for the Serbian.

Juventus and AC Milan have have set their sights on the Serbian thanks to his strong play this campaign, but a transfer to the Premier League could be in the 22-year-old’s future.

ClubCall reports Chelsea have stepped up their attempts to land the former Genk man, even sending scouts to the Stadio Olimpico during the Aquile’s recent 3-0 defeat to Napoli in Serie A play.

Despite the disappointing loss, Lazio remain in the hunt for a place in next season’s Europa League thanks in large part to Milinkovic-Savic’s strong play.

The 22-year-old has netted four goals in 28 domestic appearances this campaign, while his three goals in four Coppa Italia matches is a key reason why Simone Inzaghi’s side will take on Juventus in the final.

Since joining Lazio in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has 10 goals in 67 appearances.

