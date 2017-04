Chelsea join race for Lazio star

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continues to attract interest from Europe’s top sides, with Chelsea the latest outfit linked with a move for the Serbian.

Juventus and AC Milan have have set their sights on the Serbian thanks to his strong play this campaign, but a transfer to the Premier League could be in the 22-year-old’s future.

ClubCall reports Chelsea have stepped up their attempts to land the former Genk man, even sending scouts to the Stadio Olimpico during the Aquile’s recent 3-0 defeat to Napoli in Serie A play.

Despite the disappointing loss, Lazio remain in the hunt for a place in next season’s Europa League thanks in large part to Milinkovic-Savic’s strong play.

The 22-year-old has netted four goals in 28 domestic appearances this campaign, while his three goals in four Coppa Italia matches is a key reason why Simone Inzaghi’s side will take on Juventus in the final.

Since joining Lazio in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has 10 goals in 67 appearances.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling Рas is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!