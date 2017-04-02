Chelsea keeping tabs on Atalanta duo

Representatives from Chelsea are set to attend Atalanta’s fixture against Genoa on Sunday, as the Premier League club prepare to swoop for Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti.

The duo have been key figures as Atalanta have defied expectations to challenge for a European spot, and their excellent form has seen a whole host of teams vie for their services.

This has prompted Chelsea to send scouts to the match at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with Antonio Conte’s side hoping to get a first-hand look at the duo in action before attempting to formalise transfers in the summers, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Midfielder Kessie has long been linked with a move to Roma, although Chelsea’s domestic rivals Manchester United and Arsenal have also been paired with the Ivorian.

With seven goals in 24 appearances, the 20-year-old is enjoying a scintillating debut season in the top flight, having spent last term on loan at Serie B outfit Cesena.

Meanwhile, Italy U-21 international Conti has caught the attention of Juventus and AC Milan, with Chelsea set to battle it out against the Serie A duo for the right-back’s signature.

The Atalanta Primavera graduate has scored four goals in 27 games this season.