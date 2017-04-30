Chelsea ready to swoop for Juventus man

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio could be on his way to Premier League leaders Chelsea this summer, with the Blues setting him out as a key transfer target.

Having worked with him during his tenure at the Bianconeri, as well as the Italian national team, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is determined to reunite with Marchisio. Ahead of Chelsea’s return to the Champions League next season, Conte sees him as the ideal partner for N’Golo Kante in central midfield.

After previously seeing a €20 million bid rejected, Conte is insistent on securing Marchisio, and Chelsea are readying an offer of €30m, according to The Sun.

It is believed that such a deal would suit all parties, with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri ready to offload Marchisio in order to raise funds for his own summer transfer targets.

Meanwhile, the Italian international has found playing time hard to come by this term, and is keen on joining Conte in West London. Marchisio has only made 15 Serie A appearances, and has found himself on the fringes of the first team in Turin.

Aside from a season on loan at Empoli in 2007/08, Marchisio has spent his entire professional career with the Bianconeri. The 31-year-old has scored 37 goals in 392 appearances for the club, and lifted five Scudetti, as well as the Serie B title.