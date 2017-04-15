Chinese support spurred on new AC Milan owners

New AC Milan President Yonghong Li admitted that the passion for the club in China was a significant factor in pushing through a takeover, despite lengthy negotiations.

The deal with Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux was drawn out considerably and had looked in danger of collapsing, but on Thursday was finally confirmed. It saw Silvio Berlusconi’s 31-year reign come to an end, with Li installed as President.

“I am very excited to become president of Milan,” Li told Premium Sport. “It’s been almost two years since the negotiations were started, and in this period there have been difficult moments.

“We have always tried to finalise the deal though, especially because there is a generation in China who have a great love for Milan. It is because of this support that we were able to push through the deal before the deadline.”

Li also revealed that predecessor Berlusconi had offered some words of support upon the completion of the deal, and thanked the 80-year-old.

“Berlusconi is a man I admire a lot, he led AC Milan for so long with great success. Yesterday we talked at dinner and told me that regardless of the situation, when Milan needs him he will always be ready to give us his full support,” Li concluded.

The first official match of the new era sees Milan take on rivals Inter at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday. The Nerazzurri are also under Chinese ownership, after Suning Group completed a takeover last year.