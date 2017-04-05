Conte keen on Pirlo reunion at Chelsea

Former Chelsea coach Ray Wilkins has claimed that Antonio Conte is determined to bring in Andrea Pirlo this summer as his assistant.

The cultured midfielder starred under Conte as a player at Juventus and is now winding down his career in Major League Soccer with New York City FC.

However, he could be tempted to end his career and replace Steve Holland at the end of the Premier League season, with the current Blues assistant set to depart for a role with England.

“Pirlo speaks English and he could come in tomorrow,” Wilkins told talkSPORT. “I also know for a fact that he has been around Stamford Bridge a few times this season.

“He’s the one that I’m sure Conte wants to bring in. He likes him and managed him until he was 34 at Juventus.”

However, in a conflicting report in The Times, it is suggested that Pirlo isn’t the only man on Conte’s radar but that he could instead move to bring in a fellow Italian and former Chelsea hero Carlo Cudicini.

Although Conte is keen to have another Italian on his staff (there are already six), the Chelsea hierarchy are keen to continue their tradition of having a British coach in that position as they had with Steve Clarke, Eddie Newton, Paul Clement, Holland and Wilkins himself.

Therefore, the opportunity to bring in Cudicini, who is both Italian and a familiar face to those around Stamford Bridge, could be viewed as an ideal compromise.