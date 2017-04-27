Conte wants Juventus midfielder at Chelsea

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio could reunite with Antonio Conte this summer with word the Chelsea manager is keen to land the Italy international.

The duo worked together when the tactician manned the dugout in Turin from 2011 to 2014, along with their time with the Azzurri from 2014 to 2016.

It seems their relationship could continue, this time in England, with The Sun reporting Chelsea have presented Juventus with a €20 million offer for Marchisio.

However the Blues will have to increase their bid if they are to land the 31-year-old, as the Bianconeri have made it clear they want more for their midfield stalwart.

Marchisio has spent his entire career with Juventus, minus a season on loan at Empoli during the 2007/08 campaign.

Since making his debut in 2006, the Turin native has 37 goals in 362 appearances in all competitions.

