Crazy fans, Higuain toilet roll and everything Napoli v Juventus

The Forza Italian Football team were at Napoli v Juventus in Serie A on Sunday night as the Partenopei rescued a draw against the Italian champions.

Sami Khedira opened the scoring for the Bianconeri, but Napoli captain Marek Hamsik got his 11th of the season to ensure a point for the home team.

However, the main talking point was of course Gonzalo Higuain’s return to Napoli following his controversial move in the summer, and it is fair to say he wasn’t given anything like a warm welcome.

