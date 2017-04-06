De Rossi urges Roma to keep hold of Spalletti

Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has urged the club to continue with coach Luciano Spalletti beyond the end of the season.

The tactician has been coy on his future, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but has suggested that he will leave if he is unable to win any silverware this term.

Trailing Juventus by six points in Serie A and already knocked out of the Europa League, Tuesday’s Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of bitter rivals Lazio has added further pressure to Spalletti’s position.

Despite this, De Rossi was adamant that the Giallorossi would do well to keep hold of the former Udinese coach, and discussed the impact Spalletti had on his own career.

“Roma should do everything to keep Spalletti,” the 33-year-old told Undici magazine. “He is the coach who has influenced me the most. I started to see football through his eyes and it was a beautiful sight.

“Regardless of what I will do, and aside from the fact that his character can be difficult to deal with sometimes, Roma must retain Spalletti.”

Spalletti is in his second spell with the Lupi after returning in January 2016, having coached the club from 2005 to 2009.