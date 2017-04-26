Diego Simeone rejects Inter coaching offer

Diego Simeone has opted to reject the offer of unlimited transfer funds and a huge salary from Inter, in order to stay with Atletico Madrid.

Piero Ausilio was in Madrid last week to meet with representatives of the Argentine, and to sound out whether he would be interested in a move back to Serie A.

Despite listening to the offer which is said to include a contract of €10 million a season for five years, and a huge transfer war chest in order to get Inter back to the European elite, Simeone told the Nerazzurri that he would not be leaving Atletio, Marca reports.

Simeone, who once played for Inter, is keep to remain with Atletico as they move into their new stadium – the Wanda Metropolitan – and is not keen on rebuilding a fallen European giant at the expense of competing for the top club competitions.

Inter’s Chinese owner are keen to reestablish the club as a European force and are apparently going to spend big in the summer with a new high profile coach wanted to lead the charge and replace Stefano Pioli.