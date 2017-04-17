Dybala confirms he’ll be ready for Barcelona match

Despite picking up a knock against Pescara over the weekend, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala believes he’ll be 100 percent ready for Wednesday’s match against Barcelona.

The Bianconeri are poised to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after an impressive 3-0 victory over the Blaugrana in the first leg, with the Argentine netting twice.

Alarm bells rang when Dybala was forced off against Pescara on Saturday, but the 23-year-old is confident he’ll be ready for Wednesday’s match at the Camp Nou.

“Luckily I trained with the team,” he told TyC Sports. “I’ll likely be at 100 percent against Barcelona.”

The striker recently signed a new deal with Juventus that runs until 2022, and he made it clear he never had any doubts about staying in Turin.

“The renewal was my decision and Juve are on par with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona,” he added.

“I spoke with them and told them I wanted to stay. I am very happy at Juve.”

Dybala has netted 39 goals in 81 games for Juventus since joining the club from Palermo in 2015.

