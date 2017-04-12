Dybala hails perfect Juventus performance against Barcelona

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala claimed that the Bianconeri were faultless in their 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League Quarter-Finals on Tuesday.

The Argentine forward scored two early goals, before Giorgio Chiellini headed home after the break, as the Italian champions dominated the first leg at the Juventus Stadium.

With Juventus holding the upper hand in the tie, Dybala admitted it was a dream come true, and heralded the performance of the team against the Spanish champions.

“As a child I dreamed of moments like this,” Dybala told Mediaset Premium after the final whistle. “We were successful today, we are in a great period for everyone and this result is important in achieving our goals for the season.

“It was the perfect display, a great performance. We knew we had to win without conceding, and we did that.”

With Juventus set to visit the Camp Nou next week, the former Palermo forward was adamant that the team knew how to avoid the same fate as Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round. The French outfit let a 4-0 first leg lead against Barcelona slip, as they lost 6-1 in Spain, and crashed out of the Champions League.

“We know very well that the return fixture in Barcelona will be tough, but we are a great team. We fight for each other, not only the starting 11, but also those who come off the bench,” Dybala concluded.