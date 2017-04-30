Dybala: I want to be a Juventus icon but I’m not Del Piero

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has declared his ambitions to become an icon for the club, but admitted he has a long way to go before emulating Alessandro Del Piero.

The Argentine has been in superb form as the Bianconeri target a treble this season, and offered an insight into his long-term goals with the club.

However, the former Palermo star looked to distance himself from comparisons with former captain Del Piero, particularly amidst suggestions that he would be offered Del Piero’s old No.10 shirt next term.

“I hope to become an icon at Juventus,” Dybala told Sky Sport Italia. “I have a lot of respect for my No.21 shirt. If Juventus were to ask me to wear the No.10, I would accept it, but I don’t think I could ask for it.

“Del Piero is an example, but it will be difficult to follow in his footsteps, both on and off the pitch. I have a long way to go before I can reach his level, particularly in front of goal. He scored a lot more than I do. I am lacking a lot to be like Del Piero.”

Since arriving from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has scored 40 goals in 83 appearances. However, the 23-year-old is someway short of Del Piero’s record 290 goals in 705 appearances.