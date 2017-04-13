Dybala signs new Juventus contract

Juventus and Paulo Dybala will continue their prosperous relationship for the foreseeable future after the Argentine put pen to paper on a new contract on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has become a star man for the Bianconeri since joining from Palermo in 2015, with his most recent performance against Barcelona in the Champions League earning rave reviews.

Dybala’s brace in a 3-0 win on Tuesday has Juve poised to reach the semi-finals, and his week got even better on Thursday after signing a new deal that will pay him €7.5 million a season – on par with compatriot Gonzalo Higuain – until 2022.

“We had to wait for this extension,” Dybala told Juve’s official website, “but it comes at the right time.

“We are in great form. I want to bring a lot of joy and win a lot of trophies.

“A lot of positives have happened this week.”

Palermo have also benefited from the contract extension, as the Rosanero are set to receive a further €8m due to a clause included in Dybala’s sale.

Juventus currently top the Serie A standings with 77 points from 31 matches, six up on rivals Roma.

