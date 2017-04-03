Dybala would welcome interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Concerns for the future of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala have resurfaced in Turin, with reports that the Argentinean is awaiting offers from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has continued to grow in stature with the Bianconeri since arriving from Palermo in June 2015, yet, just as with Paul Pogba, the reigning Serie A champions could see another star depart.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans have already made contact with agent Pierpaolo Triulzi, and Dybala is keen to understand the strength of their interest before penning a new contract with the Old Lady.

Juventus are looking to insert a buyout clause in any renewal of the South American’s terms, but that could now rest on the determination of the duo to steal him away during the summer.

While there would also be interest from the Premier League, the Argentina international has told his agent that he would renew with the Bianconeri should an offer from the La Liga pair not arrive.

Follow @RabbitRabbitOn