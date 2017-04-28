Dzeko happy at Roma despite AC Milan links

The agent of Roma striker Edin Dzeko has dismissed speculation that his client is set for a summer move to AC Milan.

Dzeko is enjoying a stellar season with the Giallorossi, having netted 35 goals in all competitions, and it has prompted Milan to target him as they look to rebuild under new ownership.

Coupled with Dzeko’s furious reaction to being substituted in Roma’s 4-0 win over Pescara, it has been suggested that the forward is set to leave after falling out with coach Luciano Spalletti.

However, agent Irfan Redzepagic hit out at those speaking on behalf of his client and insisted the former Manchester City star was happy at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I am Dzeko’s agent and I am the only one with the right to talk about his contract situation,” Redzepagic told ForzaRoma.com. “I have had no calls from Milan. Edin is playing well and is happy to stay at Roma.

“I’m not the person to ask about the controversy with Spalletti. Edin and Spalletti see each other everyday and have put the incident against Pescara behind them.”

Milan are in the market for a striker and have sounded out Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata, in addition to Dzeko.