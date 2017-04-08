Dzeko: Quitting Roma would have been too easy

Edin Dzeko has insisted that he never lost confidence in himself, despite a poor debut season with Roma last year.

The Bosnian striker endured a miserable first season in Italy after joining from Manchester City, managing only 10 goals in 39 appearances. However, Dzeko has more than trebled that tally this term, with 33 goals in all competitions.

“My history is made up of fulfilled dreams,” Dzeko told Sport.Blic.Rs in his homeland. “That’s the way I am, I have always believed in myself.

“The first season at Roma was not the best due to some unfortunate circumstances. I changed training methods, playing style and city, and I needed some time to adjust.

“It would have been easier to leave, but I wanted to stay and prove my quality, and I have done that. There was plenty of criticism, but it was fair and only served to make me stronger.”

The 31-year-old is joint-first in Serie A’s goalscoring chart, with 23 strikes to his name. A brace against Palermo last weekend saw him break Roma’s club record for competitive goals scored in a single season.