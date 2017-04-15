Enrique: PSG comeback more difficult than Juventus

Although Luis Enrique and his Barcelona side have a mountain to climb against Juventus in the Champions League, the Spaniard believes his team have already overcome more difficult odds.

The Blaugrana welcome the Bianconeri to the Camp Nou on Wednesday down 3-0 after a poor performance in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

However Enrique believes they are in a good position considering they were forced to come back from a four-goal deficit against PSG last round.

“We came back from four goals down in the Round of 16 against PSG,” he told the assembled press.

“Thus it will be easier to bounce back against Juventus. I have no regrets over what I said, but things change and I have no doubts about my teams chances.

“We will take the necessary risks [in the return leg] because we have nothing to lose.”

Enrique made it clear that morale within the Barcelona squad has dipped after the defeat, though he doesn’t believe his tactics played a part in the result.

“It’s clear that the defeat in Turin has lowered our morale,” he added.

“We played poorly in the first half, even though things didn’t go our way as we had two great chances through Iniesta and Suarez.

“The only person responsible when things go poorly is me, because I am the coach. However I don’t feel as though I made any tactical errors in the match.”

Barcelona play host to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

