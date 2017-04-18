Enrique targeting five goals against Juventus

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique believes his side will need to score five goals if they are to have any chance of moving past Juventus in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri claimed a 3-0 victory over the Blaugrana in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, setting up another difficult second leg for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona were able to overcome a massive deficit against Paris Saint-Germain last round, and Enrique believes that experience will help his side at the Camp Not on Wednesday night.

“We must show our virtues and block out theirs,” he told the assembled press on Tuesday. “They play well with or without the ball and know how to play both phases of the game.

“Bearing in mind that the opponent will have chances and can score a goal, we’ll need five.

“A positive is that we only need three goals compared to the four or six that we needed against PSG. We weren’t used to coming back, but we’ve already done it and this helps us mentally.”

Barcelona famously netted three goals after the 88th minute against the French giants, and Enrique warned fans not to leave early because they could repeat the feat.

“To those fans that left in the 80th minute against PSG, I say don’t do the same against Juve,” he added.

“We aren’t in an ideal situation and I would have preferred a month of holidays in order to reinvigorate my players and show them videos of the match in Turin.”

Along with Barcelona playing host to Juventus, Monaco will look to hold on to their 3-2 aggregate lead when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Stade Louis II on Wednesday night.

