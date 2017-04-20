Everton preparing €20 million offer for Palermo striker

Ilija Nestorovski’s time at Palermo may come to an end this summer, as reports suggest Everton are ready to make a €20 million offer for the striker.

The Rosanero are likely to be relegated at season’s end, meaning a summer clearout will likely be in order ahead of a campaign in Serie B.

One name attracting interest is Nestorovski, as the Macedonian has netted 10 goals in 32 appearances, and the Liverpool Echo reports Everton are ready to make a €20m offer to secure his services.

With Romelu Lukaku likely to leave the Toffees after recently turning down a contract extension, the 27-year-old would be able to step in to try and replace the Belgian, though Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in the striker.

Nestorovski joined Palermo from Inter Zapresic, where he scored 69 goals in 90 appearances, last summer for a fee of €500,000.

