Evra: I told Pogba to join Manchester United

Former Juventus full-back Patrice Evra has revealed he urged Paul Pogba to return to Manchester United last summer.

The Frenchman joined the English giants for a world record fee of €105 million, leaving the Bianconeri after four successful campaigns.

While Jose Mourinho played a central role in convincing Pogba to return to Old Trafford, Evra stated he told his then teammate to leave Juventus in favour of a return to the club he began his career with.

“I told Paul to leave for United,” the Frenchman told FourFourTwo. “Juventus are a great club and I would have been happy if he stayed, but United is a great opportunity for him.”

Pogba has been criticized this season as United only sit fifth in the Premier League, but Evra made it clear he remains a big fan of the midfielder.

“Paul is like a brother to me and I want the best for him,” he added. “If he has a bad game, people criticise him for what he does on social media or his haircuts, but he won’t change.