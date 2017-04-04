Evra: I told Pogba to join Manchester United
Former Juventus full-back Patrice Evra has revealed he urged Paul Pogba to return to Manchester United last summer.
The Frenchman joined the English giants for a world record fee of €105 million, leaving the Bianconeri after four successful campaigns.
While Jose Mourinho played a central role in convincing Pogba to return to Old Trafford, Evra stated he told his then teammate to leave Juventus in favour of a return to the club he began his career with.
“I told Paul to leave for United,” the Frenchman told FourFourTwo. “Juventus are a great club and I would have been happy if he stayed, but United is a great opportunity for him.”
Pogba has been criticized this season as United only sit fifth in the Premier League, but Evra made it clear he remains a big fan of the midfielder.
“Paul is like a brother to me and I want the best for him,” he added. “If he has a bad game, people criticise him for what he does on social media or his haircuts, but he won’t change.
“I don’t want his image coming before his football, and although I’m not worried that will happen I’m scared other people hope it does so they can criticise him like they did with David Beckham.”
Pogba has netted four times in 26 Premier League appearances for United this season.
Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.
Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here