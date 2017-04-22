Former PSG boss linked with Roma post

Laurent Blanc may return to the coaching ranks this summer as Roma are being linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Luciano Spalletti is expected to leave the Lupi at season’s end, with names like Unai Emery, Eusebio Di Francesco and Gian Piero Gasperini all named as possible successors.

However the former PSG coach is the latest tactician to be linked with Roma, and his agent made it clear he would be happy to test himself outside of France.

“Laurent needed to take a year off and he did that, but now he is ready to start over,” Jean-Pierre Bernes told Canal +.”His priority is to work outside of France, but you never know what will happen in football.

“He received several offers from clubs and federations this year.”

Blanc led PSG to three Ligue 1 titles from 2013 to 2016, along with winning the title with Bordeaux in 2008/09.

