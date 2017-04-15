Gabigol’s agent puts Inter future in doubt

Inter and Gabigol may part ways as soon as this summer, as his agent made it clear that he’ll look to move if he isn’t given regular playing time at the Studio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Brazilian joined the Italian giants from Santos for €29.5 million in August 2016, but he’s rarely seen the field this campaign despite being heralded as one of Brazil’s brightest young stars.

Gabigol’s agent, Wagner Ribeiro, made it clear that if things don’t change in the near future, his client will look to leave Inter.

“I already spoke with Inter in January regarding his future, and soon we will speak again,” he told Estadio Interativo.

“He wants to play and he would like to do it for Inter, but he is never brought on as one of the three substitutes.

“If he won’t play at Inter he will leave for another top club.”

While reports have linked Gabigol with a return to Santos, Ribeiro revealed that his client would likely remain in Europe.

“He won’t return to Brazil,” he added. “There are teams in Italy, England and Spain interested in him. He must play.”

Gabigol has netted one goal in seven Serie A appearances this season.

