Giuly: Monaco have nothing to lose against Juventus

Former Monaco winger Ludovic Giuly believes the Ligue 1 side will play Juventus without fear when the two teams meet in the Champions League semi-finals.

Friday’s draw in Nyon saw the two sides pitted against one another, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid making up the other tie.

While many have tipped Juventus to go through, Giuly believes Monaco have already made headlines just by making it to the semi-finals, which is why they have nothing to lose when they finally take the field against the Bianconeri.

“Our key word is belief,” the Frenchman told Premium Sport on Friday. “We are already delighted to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League and we will give our all to be in Cardiff.

“We have nothing to lose and we are proud to measure ourselves against a great team like Juventus.

“At this time we are a team with our heads above the clouds. Our strength is our quality group, strong management and a coach that is doing very well.”

Kylian Mbappe and other youngsters have made headlines for Monaco this season, and Giuly hopes they remain with the club despite interest from several of Europe’s top sides.

“It’s normal we are being looked at by top clubs when we have so many talented youngsters in the first team,” he added. “However I hope that Mbappe, along with the others, stay with Monaco.

“Otherwise a cheque with a lot of zeroes is needed to sign them.”

Monaco welcome Juventus to the Stade Louis II on May 3, while the return leg takes place in Turin on May 9.

