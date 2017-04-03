GOALS: Napoli 1-1 Juventus

Marek Hamsik saved Napoli’s blushes as the Partenopei missed a series of chances in their draw with Juventus at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday evening.

Sami Khedira put the away side in front just seven minutes in with Juventus’ first shot on target. However, the Napoli captain made amends on the hour mark as he beat Gianluigi Buffon to secure a point.

