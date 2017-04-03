GOALS: Pescara 1-1 AC Milan

A Gabriel Paletta/Gianluigi Donnarumma howler gave Pescara a vital point in their quest for survival, with AC Milan needing Mario Pasalic to get them out of trouble at the Stadio Adriatico.

The result leaves the Rossoneri four points behind Atalanta, who sit in fifth place, and hope of European football next season seem to be slowly slipping through Vincenzo Montella’s hands.

