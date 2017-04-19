Hart’s Torino future cast in doubt

The future of Joe Hart at Torino hangs in the balance, with the club already lining up potential replacements for the England international.

Hart is currently on loan at the Granata from Premier League side Manchester City, where he is unlikely to return given his frosty relationship with coach Pep Guardiola.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, whether or not he remains with Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men is very much up in the air, with the Turin outfit considering a move for Lukasz Skorupski to replace Hart.

At present, Torino are unwilling to meet City’s asking price of €15 million for the goalkeeper, who hasn’t always convinced the Toro hierarchy, leading them to turn their attention elsewhere.

Skorupski, who is on loan at Empoli from Roma, is a man who could arrive to add competition for places between the posts, although that move may also be dependent on whether or not Inter or Atalanta swoop for substitute ‘keeper Daniele Padelli.

Promising Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, brother of Lazio’s Sergej, has also arrived at the club ahead of his move from Lechia Gdansk being made official this summer, although he cannot yet take part in competitive matches.

Although current No. 1 Hart has expressed his desire to the club to remain into next season, it appears ever more unlikely that his future lies away from the Granata.