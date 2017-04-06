Higuain battles Napoli for outstanding payment

As if eliminating Napoli from the Coppa Italia wasn’t bad enough, Juventus ace Gonzalo Higuain is now chasing up his former club for money that he is owed.

Since the Argentine’s controversial move from the Stadio San Paolo to the Italian champions last summer, he has shown the Partenopei what they are missing with four goals in as many games against his old employers.

But Higuain is now set for another battle against them, this time off the field of play as he has asked an arbitration panel to seek €600,000 from Napoli, which he feels the club should have paid him.

The case is in relation to image rights as part of his contract for the 2015/16 season and a smaller sum as part of his previous deal and although the case was discussed on Wednesday, no agreement was reached.

As a result of a resolution not being reached, the case is set to continue in the sporting courts.