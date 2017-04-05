Higuain haunts Napoli to fire Juventus into final

Two goals from Napoli’s public enemy number one Gonzalo Higuain were enough to fire Juventus into the Coppa Italia at the expense of his former club with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Despite a 3-2 victory on the night at the Stadio San Paolo, it wasn’t enough for them to progress to the final as a 3-1 first leg loss and an old Partenopei hero did the damage.

In an ill-tempered affair, Juventus should have taken the lead through Tomas Rincon on 31 minutes but he blazed over, although Higuain made no such mistake when he found the bottom corner shortly afterwards with a low strike from range.

However, for the second time in as many games against Juve, it was Napoli captain Marek Hamsik who stepped up to the mark, sumptuously curling a low effort beyond a helpless Neto shortly after half-time.

Higuain popped up with another goal on 61 minutes but a howler from Neto allowed Dries Mertens to equalise and although Lorenzo Insigne grabbed the winner following good work from Jose Callejon, it proved to be in vain as the visitors advanced despite the defeat.

The Bianconeri will now face Lazio in the final, after they edged out city rivals Roma to book their place in the showpiece occasion.