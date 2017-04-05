Higuain: I joined Juventus to be a champion

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has insisted that he joined the club to win titles, following his controversial move from Napoli last summer.

The Argentina international arrived in Turin after the Bianconeri met the €90 million release clause in his contract at Napoli, but it was a move that has seen him become a figure of hate amongst his former fans.

However, Higuain insisted that the transfer was motivated by a desire to lift trophies, and was full of praise for the winning mentality at his new club.

“When Juve paid my release clause, I had to make a difficult decision,” the former Real Madrid striker told Uefa.com. “I have explained my reasons several times, and I am very happy with my choice.

“I have seen the winning mentality here and I think that is why Juve have been at the top for so long. Part of the challenge was choosing a successful team. I have come here to help the team win again.”

Juventus sit top of Serie A, as they look to secure a sixth consecutive Scudetto, whilst also face Barcelona in the Champions League, as well as Napoli in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. However, Higuain refused to prioritise one trophy over the others.

“This could be the right year {to win the Champions League],” the 29-year-old continued. “That’s why I joined Juventus. We are also fighting for a sixth league title as well as the Coppa Italia, which remain important objectives.

“Winning six league titles in a row would be a record, as well as a third consecutive Coppa Italia. Of course, the Champions League is a dream that we want to turn into reality, but we cannot ignore the other two trophies.”

Higuain has scored 23 goals from 40 appearances in his maiden season with the Bianconeri.