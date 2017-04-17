Higuain: Juventus confident against miracle workers Barcelona

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has admitted that Champions League quarter-final opponents Barcelona are capable of extraordinary feats, but is confident that a 3-0 first leg lead will see his side through.

The two sides are set to square off in the second leg of their tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with a Paulo Dybala brace and a Giorgio Chiellini header giving Juventus the upper hand in the first leg last week.

However, Barcelona recorded a stunning 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round to overturn a 4-0 first leg defeat, but Higuain is confident of avoiding a similar fate.

“Barca showed against PSG that they can perform miracles,” the Argentina international told JTV. “We will need to be careful, but we are sure that we have the weapons to hurt them and go through.

“I don’t know if the 3-0 win will be enough, but we have to go to Spain to fight, work hard and repeat what we did in the first leg.”

Juventus will be looking to reach the semi-final of the Champions League for only the third time since 1999.