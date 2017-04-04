Icardi: Inter’s Champions League hopes are dead

In the wake of Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria, Inter captain Mauro Icardi has admitted that any hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are now over.

The Nerazzurri had begun to recover from a slow start to the season by challenging for a Champions League qualifying spot, but the home defeat leaves them in sixth place, a full nine points behind Napoli in third.

With only eight matches remaining, Icardi conceded that the gap has become too wide to bridge, whilst the Argentine striker also admitted that the current campaign has been a failure.

“The Champions League is now gone, but we are still trying for the Europa League,” Icardi told Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. “If the season ended now, it would surely be considered a failure.”

The 24-year-old refused to pin the blame on coach Stefano Pioli, who took over from Frank de Boer in November and has led Inter to 13 wins from his 17 Serie A fixtures.

“Since he arrived, Pioli has done great things. He deserves to be higher up in the table, as does the team,” Icardi continued.

Inter visit Crotone next, as they look to consolidate a place in next season’s Europa League.