Icardi: Inter’s collapse at Fiorentina inexplicable

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has admitted that Saturday’s 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina was inexcusable, but urged the club to focus on clinching a Europa League spot.

The Nerazzurri let slip a 2-1 first half lead to find themselves 5-2 down, and whilst a hattrick from Icardi almost rescued a point, Inter have now failed to win in five matches.

For the Argentine striker, the second half collapse was the latest disappointment of a month that has seen defeats to Crotone and Sampdoria, as well as letting a 2-0 lead in the Milan derby slip.

“There is little to say, I don’t know what to say about the second half,” Icardi told Premium Sport after the defeat at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. “We went ahead in the first half and had to close out the game and end it there.

“We paid with four goals in 15 minutes. I don’t know how to explain the past month, everything has gone wrong. We can’t change what has happened, but we must all work together to pull ourselves out of this.”

The latest defeat puts Inter’s hopes of qualifying for European football next season at risk, but Icardi issued a rallying call to his teammates for the final five matches of the season.

“We are disappointed because this team deserves the Europa League at the minimum. There are five matches left, have to try until the end. There is nothing else we can do,” the 24-year-old concluded.