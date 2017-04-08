Icardi targeting Scudetto with Inter next season

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has insisted that the club will be aiming for the Serie A title next season, despite enduring a difficult campaign this term.

The Nerazzurri are currently sixth in the table and trail leaders Juventus by 19 points, with just eight fixtures remaining. Despite being so far behind in the title race, Icardi was adamant that the backing of owners Suning Group would provide a platform for an assault on the Scudetto next season.

“The title next season is our goal, and also the goal of Suning,” the Argentine striker told Guerin Sportivo. “We want to win it again, for ourselves as players, but also for this club that deserves another championship, and the fans, who will experience great joy.”

Icardi turned his attention towards the current campaign, and insisted that Inter had not given up hope of breaking into the top three and qualifying for the Champions League.

“I’ve never played in the Champions League and it’s something lacking from my career, but even more so I know Inter misses being involved,” the 24-year-old continued.

“A club as big as Inter deserves to be in it every season. We will continue to fight for third place until the end and give everything to achieve this. The Champions League is the home of clubs like Inter.”

The Nerazzurri have not featured in the Champions League since 2011/12.