Immobile agent rules out Napoli switch

Despite hailing from Naples, Ciro Immobile’s agent has made it clear his client isn’t likely to leave Lazio for Napoli anytime soon.

The Italian striker has returned to form in the capital this season, netting 21 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions after several lacklustre campaigns outside of Italy.

As a result rumours have begun to swirl regarding a move to Napoli, but his agent Marco Sommella made it clear no talks have taken place.

“Unfortunately, and I say this as a Neapolitan, there was little to no interest,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli regarding a potential switch last summer.

“Marriages take place between two people, but there hasn’t been any interest [this season].”

Immobile’s play this campaign has even seen him become a central figure for Italy coach Giampiero Ventura, and Sommella highlighted how the positive atmosphere at Lazio has helped his client.

“Ciro is once again the player we remember,” he added. “He was capocannoniere in Serie B and Serie A, and has played in a World Cup and European Championship.

“At Lazio he has rediscovered his confidence thanks to the coach and club, and when those two things are present he gives his all.”

Immobile and Lazio take on Napoli on Sunday.

