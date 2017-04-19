Iniesta: Barcelona must be perfect to beat Juventus

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has called on his teammates to put in a perfect performance to beat Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Following a 3-0 defeat at the Juventus Stadium in the first leg of the quarter-final, the Blaugrana are facing an uphill struggle to qualify from the tie.

However, in the previous round Barca overturned a 4-0 first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain by winning 6-1 at Camp Nou, and Iniesta admitted that whilst it would be more difficult, the Catalan club could pull off another shock result.

“Against Juve we will need a perfect performance,” the 32-year-old claimed in a pre-match press conference. “We need to score early but be patient and ensure we don’t concede, whilst converting any opportunities that come our way.

“We will have the crowd behind us and they can give us positive energy. I do not know whether Juventus will look to defend their lead or try to score more, but when you are 3-0 up you have a lot of options.

“It is complicated, because we are facing a team that never concede goals. If we put them in trouble straight away then maybe they will panic. After all, the similarities with what we did against PSG may affect them.”

Iniesta has scored one goal in seven Champions League appearances this season.