Insigne agent reveals AC Milan interest

The agent of Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne revealed he had a meeting with AC Milan prior to his client’s recent contract renewal with the Azzurri.

After long negotiations, the winger committed his future to the Partenopei last Saturday, putting pen to paper on a new deal that runs until 2022.

Although Insigne’s future will see him lineup for Napoli for quite some time, his agent Fabio Andreotti admitted a move to Milan was possible.

“Before the closing we had a meeting with [sporting director Massimo] Mirabelli because Insigne is a player [coach Vincenzo] Montella was very interested in,” he told Premium Sport.

“As an agency [DOA Management] we had to explore the market and [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli was informed.”

Andreotti made it clear that signing a new deal with Napoli was something special for Insigne.

“Signing a new deal with Napoli is something important for the club, the city and most of all Lorenzo,” he added. “He always said that moving forward with the team of his heart was his dream.”

Insigne has netted 45 goals in 209 appearances for Napoli since making his debut in 2010.

