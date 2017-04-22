Insigne signs new Napoli deal

Napoli have announced that Lorenzo Insigne has signed a new contract that will keep him with the side until 2022.

The 25-year-old has been in talks over a renewal for quite some time, and news of a successful extension was made official at a press conference on Saturday.

Insigne stated that he’s always dreamed of playing for Napoli, and that he hopes he never has to change shirts.

“I am more than happy,” he told reporters. “I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a child.

“I wanted to stay with this shirt and in this city for as long as I could. I am delighted and proud to have renewed my deal for another five years.

“I’m from Naples so the fans always expect something more from me. I’ve become a leader thanks to my teammates and coach, and this extension is also thanks to them.”

Insigne made it clear that his goal is to bring trophies to Napoli.

“If we continue to work like this we will achieve great success,” he added. “We will fight for every trophy: Champions League, Coppa Italia and Serie A.”

Insigne has netted 45 goals in 207 appearances for Napoli.

