Inter and AC Milan to battle Arsenal for Brahimi

Serie A duo Inter and AC Milan are set to target Porto winger Yacine Brahimi, but face competition from Premier League outfit Arsenal.

Following the finalisation of the takeover of the club by Chinese investors last week, Milan are set to have considerable transfer funds to rebuild their squad this summer, and have sounded out Brahimi as a target.

Inter, meanwhile, are also expected to undergo an overhaul of their squad with the backing of their Chinese owners, Suning Group.

The Milanese duo are set to battle it out for Brahimi’s signature, with Porto valuing their Algerian international at €40 million, according to The Sun.

However, Brahimi is also a target for Arsenal, who are looking for alternatives to Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean star only has one year left on his contract, and has been strongly linked with a move away from the Gunners.

Brahimi has scored five goals in 19 league appearances for Porto this term, as the Dragao aim for a first Portuguese title since 2013.

The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances for Algeria and represented his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.