Inter and Roma battle for Besiktas star

Interest in Besiktas star Oguzhan Ozyakup continues to grow, with Inter joining Roma in the chase for the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a star man for the Turkish giants since moving to Istanbul from Arsenal in 2012, and a move away could be in the cards this summer.

Turksvoetbal.net reports Roma have already made their interest known after presenting Besiktas with a €12 million offer for the 24-year-old.

While the Turkish club have yet to make a decision on the bid, the Lupi may also be forced to fend off interest from Inter, who are also keen to bring Ozyakup to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at season’s end.

Ozyakup joined Besiktas from Arsenal for €500,000 in 2012. Since then he has netted 26 goals in 172 appearances in all competitions.

