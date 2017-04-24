Inter back under-fire coach Pioli

In the wake of a 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina on Saturday, Inter have reaffirmed their support of coach Stefano Pioli, but ordered the squad into a prolonged retreat.

The Nerazzurri let a slip a 2-1 lead at half time to find themselves 5-2 down, and despite scoring twice late on, were unable to prevent their winless streak from extending to five matches.

With the poor form extinguishing any lingering Champions League hopes and putting Europa League qualification in danger, the pressure has been cranked up on Pioli. However, the club gave the former Lazio boss a vote of confidence, whilst announcing that the players would be kept in lockdown.

“After what happened on the pitch against Fiorentina, the entire first team will enter a retreat at Centro Sportivo Suning Appiano from Tuesday, 25 April, until the fixture against Napoli on Sunday,” a statement on Inter’s official website read.

“The manner of the defeat was unacceptable for our fans, both in Italy and abroad, and we intend to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Everyone associated with the club is now determined to work as hard as possible to end the season on a high.

“Consequently, the club confirms its full confidence in Stefano Pioli and all the coaching staff. Pioli joined Inter at a complicated time and the work he has done in the past six months since his arrival has been outstanding and deserves our utmost respect.”

Pioli took the helm at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in November following the dismissal of Frank de Boer, and has overseen 13 wins from 21 Serie A fixtures.