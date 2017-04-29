Inter considering €25 million move for Benfica defender

Victor Lindelof is once again on Inter’s radar, with the Nerazzurri reportedly weighing up a €25 million bid for the Benfica defender.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a new defender with Jeison Murillo linked with a Premier League switch, while Andrea Ranocchia is expected to remain in England after a successful loan spell with Hull City.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter are looking at Roma duo Antonio Rudiger and Kostas Manolas, though they are also in the mix when it comes to Lindelof.

With AC Milan hot on the heels of another target – Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij – it’s believed Inter want to keep their options open once they settle on who should strengthen their backline.

A deal for Lindelof won’t come cheap though, as it’s believed Benfica would demand close to €25m for the 22-year-old.

Lindelof has made 30 appearances for Benfica this season.

