Inter eyeing Atletico Madrid star as Handanovic replacement

Jan Oblak may land in Italy this summer, as Inter are considering making a move for the Atletico Madrid star should Samir Handanovic depart.

The Nerazzurri are happy to keep the 32-year-old goalkeeper after signing him to a new contract last year, but with Champions League football unlikely next season, the former Udinese man could depart in order to finally play in Europe’s top competition.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Inter are no longer monitoring Genoa’s Mattia Perin after his recent knee injury, and have instead turned to Oblak as a possible summer signing.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Champions League and on the international stage for Slovenia, but Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to see him go may prove too much to overcome.

As a result another name being looked at is Benfica’s Ederson, who continues to impress for the Portuguese side after making his Primeira Liga debut back in 2015.

Oblak has appeared in 20 of Atletico’s 28 matches this campaign, while Ederson has started 20 times for Benfica.

