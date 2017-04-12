Inter fans furious after Gagliardini spotted at Juventus v Barcelona

The eternal rivalry between Inter and Juventus shows no signs of simmering down after Nerazzurri midfielder Roberto Gagliardini was spotted at the Bianconeri’s match with Barcelona.

Much to the anger of Nerazzurri fans on social media, who were not happy that the former Atalanta man was in the Juventus Stadium.

Meanwhile others mocked, suggesting that the only way Gagliardini will get to feature in a Champions League setting is at the Juventus Stadium.