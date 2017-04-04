Inter keeping hold of Italian international
Danilo D’Ambrosio’s play for Inter this campaign has seemingly won over Nerazzurri management, as the two sides are reportedly close to agreeing on a new contract.
It’s been a season to remember for the former Torino man, as he’s firmly established himself as a starter at the Studio Giuseppe Meazza since Stefano Pioli took over as coach.
As a result of his strong club play, D’Ambrosio was also called up to the Italian national team recently, making his debut against Netherlands in a 2-1 win on March 28.
Sky Sport Italia reports that Inter are keen to keep hold of the Azzurri man, with reports suggesting that a new contract will keep the full-back in Milan until 2021.
All that’s left is for the two parties to agree on image rights, as the Nerazzurri want full control, but once that is resolved, a new deal will be made official.
D’Ambrosio joined Inter from Torino in 2014, and has since netted eight goals in 98 appearances.
