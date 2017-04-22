Inter legend could return as team manager

Gabriele Oriali could leave the Italian national team and return to Inter as team manager this summer.

Suning Group are already hard at work ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer in Milan, with sporting director Piero Ausilio recently penning a new contract that will keep with the Nerazzurri until 2020.

It isn’t the only move that could happen behind the scenes, with Tuttosport suggesting Oriali may leave his post with Italy in order to return to Inter.

The former Nerazzurri defender currently serves as team manager for Giampiero Ventura’s Azzurri side, but the report states the two aren’t on the best of terms.

As a result Oriali could depart in the summer, with Inter ready to welcome him in the same post.

Along with playing for Inter from 1970 to 1983, the 64-year-old served as technical director from 1999 to 2010, departing after helping the Nerazzurri to their famous treble under Jose Mourinho.

