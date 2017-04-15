Inter Player Ratings: Gagliardini an inspiration

Inter were denied all three points in the Derby della Madonnina of the campaign, as AC Milan fought back to claim a draw with the last kick of the game from Cristian Zapata.

Winter signing Roberto Gagliardini was once again pulling the strings for the Nerazzurri from central midfield, but despite creating the opener could not stop their late collapse to their neighbours.

Samir Handanovic – 7 – Busy

Helped keep the early Milan onslaught out and then made a crucial low stop on Gerard Deulofeu that eventually led to the first Inter goal, but will be disappointed to have conceded the two late strikes.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – 6.5 – Positive

Continues his improvement under coach Stefano Pioli and was an excellent source of danger on the right behind Andrea Candreva.

Gary Medel – 6 – Tough

Would have been another solid performance from the Chilean international, brilliantly out muscled fellow South American Carlos Bacca just before the break, only for the late comeback to tarnish the performance.

Miranda – 6.5 – Dominant

The centre-back barely put a foot wrong on the San Siro pitch and won virtually everything that came his way in the air, until the Milan bombardment late on.

Yuto Nagatomo – 6 – Safe

While the inclusion of the Japan international raised a few eyebrows ahead of kick-off, the full-back gave the same assured display as he has done so often in an Inter shirt.

Roberto Gagliardini – 7.5 – Shining

Struggled to get into the game during its early stages, but was eventually able to dominate and made a wonderful pass for the first goal and showed a physical side of his game as the Rossoneri fought back.

Geoffrey Kondogbia – 6.5 – Improved

Looked as though the Frenchman was going to be a passenger for the majority of the game, but as the Nerazzurri’s confidence grew the ex-Monaco midfield began to impose himself with his physicality.

Andrea Candreva – 7 – Lively

Raring to make an impact on the match from the very first whistle and did so in the best possible way by netting the opener.

Joao Mario – 6.5 – Positive

Every time the Portuguese collected the ball in the hole behind Icardi, he was quick to push Inter towards the opposing goal and nearly created the opening goal for Icardi.

Ivan Perisic – 7 – Determined

An excellent piece of work allowed Icardi to sweep home the second goal with ease, but wasted a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 early in the second-half.

Mauro Icardi – 6.5 – Disappointing

Despite missing an early chance, the Argentine was fully of intelligent running and was rightly rewarded with a goal, but as the team’s talisman could have done more towards the late collapse.

Substitutes

Eder (67 minutes) – 6 – Bright

Gave the Nerazzurri the fresh legs they were after, but little else from an unnatural position on the left hand side.

Jeison Murillo (80 minutes) – N/A

Jonathan Biabiany (90+1 minutes) – N/A

