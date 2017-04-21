Inter sign Ausilio to contract extension

Piero Ausilio has extended his Inter contract, with his new deal keeping him at the club until 2020.

The 44-year-old has worked at the Nerazzurri since 1998 when he joined as head of the youth sector, before becoming sporting director in 2010.

With his contract coming to an end at season’s end, Inter announced they have penned Ausilio to a new deal, and the Milan native stated he was honoured to continue his stay with the club.

“After almost 20 years at Inter, from the youth sector to the first team, it’s an honour and I’m very happy to continue my journey with the club,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“I thank Suning, President Zhang, Steven and all the management for the trust they’ve placed in me.

“Together we’ll continue to strengthen the team in order to take Inter back to the top of Italian and European football.”

Inter take on Fiorentina on Saturday in Serie A.

