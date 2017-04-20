Inter target prefers La Liga or Premier League switch

Bernardo Silva isn’t likely to join Inter this summer after stating he would prefer a move to La Liga or the Premier League if he were to leave Monaco.

The Ligue 1 side booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals after downing Borussia Dortmund 6-3 on aggregate, with the Portuguese midfielder putting in another fine performance during Wednesday’s 3-1 second leg victory.

Recent reports have linked Silva with a move to Inter should the Nerazzurri sell Ivan Perisic, but the 22-year-old admitted his sights are set on a move to Spain or England.

“At this time I am happy at Monaco,” he told CNN. “It’s my third season in France, but obviously every player wants to play in the best leagues.

“Spain and England are the best and my dream is to play there one day.”

Silva has become a key figure at Monaco since joining from Benfica in 2013, netting 26 times in 137 appearances in all competitions.

